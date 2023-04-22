International Dark-Sky Association educates the community about the dark skies

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Less than 100 years ago people could look up and see a starry night sky, and now 80% of the world lives under light-polluted skies.

The International Dark-Sky Association is working to inform people about the negative impacts of light pollution during International Dark Sky Week.

“We’re really, really lucky here to have access to beautiful and natural dark skies. And that’s why we need to be doing everything that we can to keep it this way,” said Bettymaya Foott, director of engagement for the International Dark-Sky Association.

On Thursday night, a Star Party was held at Saguaro National Park West to educate people about the night sky and the harmful effects of light pollution.

Foott said light pollution has been increasing rapidly around the world.

“Light pollution is actually increasing at 10% per year, which is a lot more than we originally thought so if a child today is born in an area where they can currently see 250 Stars by the time they’re 18 they’ll only be able to see 100 stars,” said Foott.

Light pollution has been found to negatively impact all types of species. It can alter an animal’s eating, mating, and sleeping habits. One species that face adverse effects is migrating birds.

“For they use the night sky and the stars to navigate the 1000s of miles across the land and sea when they’re migrating. Bright city lights both attract and disorient them. So they may fly directly into lit buildings, or if they don’t fly into the building, they’ll stay out around the lit area until they fall to the ground from exhaustion,” said Foott.

It has also been linked to human health problems.

“So light streaming into your window at night, really makes it harder for you to sleep, it trips up our sleep-wake cycle or circadian rhythm, and that leads to cascading health effects. It’s been tied to cancer, insomnia, diabetes, obesity, depression,” said Foott.

Foott said there are 5 simple principles that people can follow to help maintain the dark skies. Only use a light when and where it is needed. Keep the light you are using pointed at the task at hand and not up at the night sky. Use the least amount of bright light possible. Make use of timers, dimmers, and motion sensors to limit the amount of light that is one, and then focus on the color of the light.

“We want to use warmer and more amber orangey color lights that mimic kind of what our bodies are used to at night, firelight, sunset light. That light is a lower wavelength, and it’s generally less impactful to human health and environmental health,” said Foott.

The City of Tucson has already taken steps to reduce its footprint.

“Tucson did a lighting retrofit and changed all of the streetlights to more dark sky friendly, LED streetlights and saved millions of dollars a year in energy costs, all while actually reducing the amount of light output in the city,” said Foott.

Foott added that Saguaro National Park is currently working on getting their urban night sky place designation. The park will have to replace all its lighting within ten years of certification to be dark sky friendly.

For more information on protecting the natural night sky, you can visit the International Dark-Sky Association website here.

