Police looking for driver who hit Tucson child, left her fighting for her life in road

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for the driver who hit a young girl and left her to die on a road in Tucson on Thursday, April 20.

The Tucson Police Department said the suspect hit the girl while she was riding her scooter in the 3600 block of East Drexel Manor Stravenue, which is near East Benson Highway and South Palo Verde Road.

The suspect’s vehicle is a white 2018 to 2023 Chevrolet Colorado with black side mirrors. The driver, a man, was wearing a lime green long-sleeve shirt.

The child is in critical condition at a local hospital, according to the TPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

