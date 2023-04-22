Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police looking for driver who hit Tucson child, left her fighting for her life in road

The suspect vehicle is a white 2018 to 2023 Chevrolet Colorado with black side mirrors.
The suspect vehicle is a white 2018 to 2023 Chevrolet Colorado with black side mirrors.(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:03 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for the driver who hit a young girl and left her to die on a road in Tucson on Thursday, April 20.

The Tucson Police Department said the suspect hit the girl while she was riding her scooter in the 3600 block of East Drexel Manor Stravenue, which is near East Benson Highway and South Palo Verde Road.

The suspect’s vehicle is a white 2018 to 2023 Chevrolet Colorado with black side mirrors. The driver, a man, was wearing a lime green long-sleeve shirt.

The child is in critical condition at a local hospital, according to the TPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtiss Wayne Weberg, 70, is facing charges of aggravated assault of a peace officer and...
Man taken into custody following active shooter situation in Tombstone
Wildlife workers warn you to be bear-aware
WATCH: First bear sighting of the season near Mount Lemmon
The Santa Cruz Catholic Church in Tucson is hanging over the pastoral care to the local Diocese...
Santa Cruz Catholic Church handing over pastoral care to Diocese of Tucson
Family says Gary Rabellizsa Jr., a father of five, was one of two people killed when trying to...
Father of 5 shot, killed while trying to keep the peace during a fight, wife says
Tucson firefighters go beyond call of duty for elderly woman
Tucson firefighters go beyond call of duty for elderly woman

Latest News

Crews on scene of an apartment fire in Tucson
Several displaced after fire breaks out at apartments in Tucson
Structures damaged in Wildfire near Naco
UPDATE: Border Fire near Naco 80% contained
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of...
Prosecutors dismiss charge against Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting, citing new evidence
International Dark-Sky Association educates the community about the dark skies
International Dark-Sky Association educates the community about the dark skies