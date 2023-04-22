TEP franchise vote has found disagreement among some city leaders

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s rare that an issue referred to the ballot in Tucson does not have the full support of the City Council. However, a May election to approve a franchise agreement with Tucson Electric Power is going to the ballot without full support.

Proposition 412 is in the hands of the voters and is a 25-year franchise agreement between Tucson Electric Power and the City of Tucson. It’s required by law that the franchise agreement goes before the voters.

The issue is a plan which will require the utility to put some of its utility lines underground. It runs about four miles along Campbell Avenue in a city-protected area which is why the utility agreed to underground the lines.

It will charge its customers .075% extra per month and about 93 cents per month, to pay for it. It will also raise about $5 million a year and will take 10 years to pay for the undergrounding.

So what happens to the money for the next 15 years?

The city would like to use the money, in agreement with TEP of course, to pay for its environmental plan, the Climate Action Plan. How that will look is still being discussed which is why some believe the issue was rushed to the May election ballot.

“We need to do better,” said Tucson Vice Mayor Steve Kozachik. “They need to do better.”

However, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero feels it’s the best the city can do even though she’s had reservations in the past.

“I want to work with TEP where we can call a May election,” she said at a January 11 council meeting. “It’s just the timing, it’s so constricted.”

Two weeks later she voted to move ahead with the election, along with the rest of the council.

“It is absolutely an amazing win,” she said on January 24. “I know it’s not the absolute we all wanted to see but it is an important step for the City of Tucson and instead again, that no other city in Arizona has been able to move forward.”

She has called it the most “progressive” climate plan in the state.

Kozachik is not so sure, even though he voted to approve the May election.

“This is their election,” he said. “If they want to rush it they can, but my support of it going to the ballot does not necessarily indicate my support of the election. "

What he means by ‘it’s their election’, is that TEP is paying for it, $815,000.

He believes TEP is rushing to the ballot to gain some cash to pay for the undergrounding of the utilities. For the first ten years, 90% of the money raised will fund the undergrounding and 10% will go towards the climate action plan.

Kozachik doesn’t believe that’s a good split. He thinks something nearer a 50-50 split would benefit everyone.

“Everybody benefits when the utility gets off of fossil fuels and carbonizes and gets on to renewables,” he said. “Then everybody does benefit and that’s what I’m asking the utility to do.”

