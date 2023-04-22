Advertise
TPD responds to a crash in Tucson

By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:59 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at Kolb and Valencia on Friday, April 21.

Tucson police said there were no serious injuries, but two people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police said there are no road closures, but some minor restrictions.

The details of the people have not been released.

