Earth Day at Tucson Botanical Gardens

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Botanical Gardens held a special Earth Day event, where visitors could enjoy nature and wildlife.

Adam Farrell-Wortman, director of horticulture, says the gardens host an event every year for Earth Day.

Farrell-Wortman shared the activities that guests could enjoy, but also programs for guests to make their own garden beautiful and sustainable.

“The other very important thing we do here at the gardens are our education programs and our demonstration gardens,” he says. “Which shows people what they can do in their backyard.”

Farrell-Wortman shared the practices used on the grounds to keep the gardens thriving and as sustainable as possible.

The garden is maintained using traditional eco-friendly approaches, like composting, mulching, and using drip irrigation for the plants. Workers at the gardens do not use pesticides, oil or petroleum-based products to not only protect the plants, but the wildlife around them.

“What makes the gardens a little bit special in terms of sustainability, as a botanic garden, we are fully organic in our nature, and our approach to gardening is informed by ecology,” said Farrell-Wortman.

Along with activities for everyone to enjoy, guests of the gardens could also listen to Tucson Mayor Regina Romero and Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield deliver remarks on the importance of sustainability in Southern Arizona.

Mayor Romero shared some of the programs in Tucson that help rebuild the climate, such as planting 80,000 trees for heat vulnerable homes, and the city’s success in water conservation.

“We have a security net of 50 years for water in Tucson,” she says. “We have enough to thrive, but not to waste.”

Mayor Winfield shared programs in Oro Valley, like the Adopt programs for trails and roads, as well as events for volunteers to pick up litter off of streets.

Some problems that the mayors would like to tackle in the future are taking more advantage of solar energy for municipal buildings in Oro Valley, and establishing cooling hubs and centers in Tucson for the warmer months.

