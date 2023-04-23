FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The 90s are back with breezy conditions in tow

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Warm and dry weather will persist over the next week. A weather system will pass Sunday to Wednesday bringing the daytime temperatures back to near normal and bring breezy winds. Warming back up again at the end of next week.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 91. South southeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West southwest wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. South southeast wind 7 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 7 to 17 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 54.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 54.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

