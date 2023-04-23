Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny and breezy
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:21 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A few more clouds will be passing through today, but any moisture in the state will stay well north of the Tucson metro. Expect the breezes to return and the pollen counts to be high this afternoon along with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be running 7-degrees above average today with highs in the lower 90s. If you are heading into the White Mountains, there might be an occasional thunderstorm, however most of the these storms will be short lived.

Over the next few days, we will see continued afternoon wind and temperatures near normal or slightly above normal. Expect a warming trend to reestablish itself by the middle of the week, bringing 90s back into the forecast by the end of the work-week.

Have a great Sunday!

Today: Mostly Sunny. High of 91. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming northwest 10-20 mph in the afternoon.  

Monday: Mostly sunny. High of 89. Northwest 5-15 MPH - increasing to 20 MPH by afternoon.

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High 89. Gusts to 25 MPH.

Wednesday: Sunny. High of 86.

