Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Hammerhead shark washes up on beach with 40 pups

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.(City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:05 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists got a surprise after a 14-foot hammerhead shark washed ashore with pups on an Alabama beach.

Authorities in Orange Beach said that after the shark washed up last week, researchers discovered it had been pregnant with 40 shark pups.

Scientists said it’s unclear how the shark died.

A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.
A pregnant hammerhead shark washed up on an Alabama beach.(City of Orange Beach Coastal Resources)

Staff with the city’s coastal resources group called the large shark a rare find and unique case study.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson man known for giving haircuts to homeless, spearheading “Blow-Out Bill,” loses fight to...
Tucson man known for giving haircuts to homeless, spearheading “Blow-Out Bill,” loses fight to depression and addiction
The suspect vehicle is a white 2018 to 2023 Chevrolet Colorado with black side mirrors.
Police looking for driver who hit Tucson child, left her fighting for her life in road
There is a heavy police presence at a home near East Sky Castle Way and East King Manor Drive...
Police investigating homicide at home on Tucson’s east side
Timothy Savage is accused of taping women in his home office, where he owns a body sculpting...
Med spa owner accused of secretly filming female clients in bathroom
Crews on scene of an apartment fire in Tucson
Several displaced after fire breaks out at apartments in Tucson

Latest News

Phoenix police say 37-year-old Charles Rock, was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on...
Phoenix police arrest man accused of robbing bank, shooting at police helicopter
Bed Bath & Beyond said it has filed for bankruptcy protection.
Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection
FILE - People visit Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista,...
Ex-Disney employee allegedly shot videos up women’s skirts
Downtown Tucson skyline (Source: Bill Morrow)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mostly sunny and breezy