Tucson Police investigating crash involving pedestrian(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 4:44 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police officers are on the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police say it happened at 1st and Prince.

The pedestrian is an adult male who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The other vehicle remained on the scene.

Our crew on the scene said the road is restricted to one lane on southbound 1st.

