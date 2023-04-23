Advertise
Tucson Police investigating murder-suicide

There is a heavy police presence at a home near East Sky Castle Way and East King Manor Drive...
There is a heavy police presence at a home near East Sky Castle Way and East King Manor Drive in Tucson on Friday, April 21.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police are investigating a murder-suicide that happened Friday morning April 21.

Police say the Public Safety Communications Department (PSCD) received a 911 call about 10 a.m. to a home in the 10000 block of E. King Manor Dr. where multiple family members were found unresponsive.

When officers entered the home, they found two deceased individuals identified as 37-year-old Brittany Sutherland and her son, 15-year-old Miguel Ubri.

Police say both suffered gunshot wounds.

After recovering evidence and conducting interviews at the scene, detectives determined Miguel Ubri shot and killed his mother before turning the gun on himself.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, but there are no outstanding suspects.

