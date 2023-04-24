Advertise
Brushfire burning in Cochise County north of Douglas

A brushfire was reported to be burning northeast of North Leslie Canyon and North Davis Ranch...
A brushfire was reported to be burning northeast of North Leslie Canyon and North Davis Ranch roads in Cochise County Monday, April 24.(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office says a brushfire has been reported north of Douglas Monday, April 24.

The fire is burning in a remote area to the northeast of Leslie Canyon Road and Davis Ranch Road.

Brushfire reported off of Leslie Canyon Road and Davis Ranch Road to the north east. State fire crews are on scene along with air assets conducting surveys currently. Brushfire roughly 30 acres. Air tankers have been ordered and are enroute. Please avoid the area until further notice. No structures directly threatened.

Posted by Cochise County Sheriff's Office - Mark J. Dannels Sheriff on Monday, April 24, 2023

State fire crews are on the scene and air tankers are enroute, according to information from the Sheriff’s Office.

The brushfire is estimated to have burned roughly 30 acres.

Please avoid the area until further notice.

No structures are directly threatened.

