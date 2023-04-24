Brushfire burning in Cochise County north of Douglas
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:30 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office says a brushfire has been reported north of Douglas Monday, April 24.
The fire is burning in a remote area to the northeast of Leslie Canyon Road and Davis Ranch Road.
State fire crews are on the scene and air tankers are enroute, according to information from the Sheriff’s Office.
The brushfire is estimated to have burned roughly 30 acres.
Please avoid the area until further notice.
No structures are directly threatened.
