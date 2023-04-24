Candlelighters 18th annual Dream Night Prom takes place for terminally ill teens

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The 18th annual Candlelighters Dream Night Prom brought more than 60 teens battling cancer or Sickle Cell Disease to the International Wildlife Museum on Saturday night.

This event was chance for terminally ill teens to dress up and dance the night away.

“I think it is wonderful for the kids because it’s an opportunity for them to get to do something in case they are not able to do it later with the disease,” said Gail Johnson, a parent.

Gail Johnson’s daughter Tasha Johnson suffers from Sickle Cell Disease. Sickle cell disease is a group of inherited red blood cell disorders that impact hemoglobin, the protein that carries oxygen through the body. This makes it hard for Tasha to participate in many things.

“It’s different. And mostly like the pain the course. It’s different because you can’t do stuff that other kids do like running, jumping like that. You have to be really careful with your body,” said Tasha Johnson.

This Dream Night Prom originally started as a senior project 18 years ago. Now it continues to be a night out for these teens to leave behind their treatments and hospital gowns for a night they won’t soon forget.

Abigail Hillard, who has been battling Leukemia since 2021, was one teen especially grateful for the night.

“I’m not the greatest fan of crowds, but it’s still fun. And to just get away from everything, be able to forget about it for a bit. Yeah, it’s nice,” said Abigail Hillard.

Teens had the chance to get their pictures taken and pick up a corsage. They tried out delicious treats while exploring the museum. And like any prom, they enjoyed the crowing of a king and queen, and dancing among friends.

“The dancing, the laughing and talking, and having a good time,” said Johnson.

And while the night was full of fun for the teens, it also meant a lot to the families.

“It’s just nice for them especially when they’re other people who understand everything that the whole family has been going through. So it’s just nice for them to forget about it for a while and not have to think about it and just have fun,” said Mary Beth Hillard, mother of Abigail Hillard.

During their battle, families are an important support system, which is why many of the teens attended with a family member.

“He’s been a really big support to me with making me laugh. Helping me do what I’m in the hospital. He’s always getting hugs. He’s like, both of my brothers really helped me out you know, and it’s just one of my biggest supports,” said Johnson.

If you have a child who is battling Sickle Cell Disease or cancer and want to learn more about their upcoming events, you can visit the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Southern Arizona website here.

