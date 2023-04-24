Advertise
Carondelet Health Network celebrates the 143rd anniversary of Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:38 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Carondelet Health Network is celebrating St. Mary’s 143rd anniversary. St. Mary’s Hospital first opened its doors to treat patients during the tuberculosis pandemic on April 24, 1880.

The Sisters of St. Joseph’s of Carondelet took a courageous journey across the country to establish St. Mary’s Hospital, which became the first hospital in Arizona. Their unwavering commitment to providing quality healthcare to the Southern Arizona community laid the foundation for the exceptional care that Carondelet Health Network continues to provide today.

“We are deeply honored to be a part of such an impactful legacy that has grown to a network of hospitals, physician practices, surgery centers, micro-hospitals, and freestanding emergency rooms, to serve the Tucson and Southern Arizona community for over a century. Our heritage is a testament to the tireless efforts of our staff members who have made it their life’s work to uphold the Seven Sisters’ mission of compassionate care for all,” said David Ziolkowski, the chief executive officer of St. Mary’s Hospital.

Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital is recognized for its cardiovascular care, including its modern and minimally invasive heart and vascular surgery. Its renowned Structural Heart Program highlights Carondelet Health Network’s commitment and success in ensuring their cardiovascular patients receive treatment that meets research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.

