FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Breezier start to the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A weather system off to our north will bring southern Arizona gusty winds Monday into Tuesday with high temperatures still running a few degrees above normal. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for portions of Graham, Greenlee, and Cochise Counties Tuesday from 2 PM to 7 PM. Critical fire weather conditions expected in that area due to wind gusts up to 45 mph and relative humidity dropping to 8-15%.

The coolest day of the week arrives Wednesday before a warming trend takes us through the rest of the week. A strengthening ridge will send highs well into the 90s for the last weekend of April.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

