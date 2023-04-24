FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cooler temps and breezy conditions to kick-off the workweek
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A weather system will pass through Sunday into Tuesday bringing breezy winds each day. Temperatures will be above normal each day during the upcoming week except for Wednesday.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 54. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 54. West wind 7 to 16 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Southeast wind 8 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 53. West wind 15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 54.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
