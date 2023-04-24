Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Governor Katie Hobbs announces first-of-its-kind Cross-Border Electric Truck Pilot Program

Govenor Katie Hobbs Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Cross-Border Electric Truck Pilot Program.
Govenor Katie Hobbs Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Cross-Border Electric Truck Pilot Program.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 4:47 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Governor Hobbs alongside Governor Durazo announced a first-of-its-kind Cross-Border Electric Trucking Pilot Program that will build businesses, create jobs, and help preserve Arizona’s natural resources and climate. This program will help ensure Arizona is leading the world into the green economy future.

“Mexico is the strongest link in Arizona’s supply chain, and as Arizona’s economy continues to grow, it’s important that we come together to create a sustainable future for everyone,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “We have a strong partner in Sonora and Governor Durazo, and I’m excited for this project to hit the ground running. As countries around the world look for ways to promote a sustainable economy, this program ensures they’ll be looking to Arizona.”

Thousands of trucks come through the Arizona border every single day carrying tons of every day goods for people across the country. These trucks are typically diesel-powered. This program will start the process of introducing electric vehicles into the larger international supply chain.

The project is entering a pilot phase with $350,000 earmarked for deployment by NADBank. Additionally, a $1.5 million grant application is being prepared by Nogales Port Authority, which will be the fiduciary on the project. ADOT will support as the project manager and will seek other grant opportunities, with no state funds contributing to the project at this time.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson man known for giving haircuts to homeless, spearheading “Blow-Out Bill,” loses fight to...
Tucson man known for giving haircuts to homeless, spearheading “Blow-Out Bill,” loses fight to depression and addiction
There is a heavy police presence at a home near East Sky Castle Way and East King Manor Drive...
Tucson Police investigating murder-suicide
A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
Tucson Police investigating crash involving pedestrian
Authorities investigating crash involving cyclist on First, Prince in Tucson
A jogger in Columbus, Ohio, took video of the plane on fire after he says he heard a loud,...
Bird strike sparks plane engine fire shortly after takeoff

Latest News

Fact Finders: Why we could have the hottest year on record
Fact Finders: Why we could have the hottest year on record
Dr. Andrew Pershing from the Climate Science at Climate Change says all the carbon dioxide...
Fact Finders: Why we could have the hottest year on record
Daily bag, possession limits reduced for cottontail rabbits, initiated for jackrabbits
Arizona Game and Fish: Daily bag, possession limits reduced for cottontail rabbits, initiated for jackrabbits
Carondelet Health Network celebrates the 143rd anniversary of Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital
Carondelet Health Network celebrates the 143rd anniversary of Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital