TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man is in critical condition after a rollover crash in Tucson.

Tucson Police says the crash happened Sunday, April 23, near West Ohio Street and South 6th Avenue.

TPD says only one vehicle was involved and the driver is in critical condition.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the crash.

