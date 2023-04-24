Advertise
Smoke from prescribed burn this week will be visible from Sonoita, Sierra Vista

Smoke from the prescribed fire near Babacomari Ranch will be visible Tuesday to Thursday, April 24-27.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 11:57 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SONOITA, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said a prescribed burn planned for an area nine miles southeast of Sonoita will begin Tuesday, April 25.

Smoke from the burn is expected to be visible from Sonoita, Elgin, Huachuca City and Sierra Vista.

The project is scheduled to last through Thursday, April 27, and is dependent on favorable weather conditions.

Firing operations are planned daily starting in the late afternoon or evening hours to take advantage of predicted safer weather conditions.

Burn managers expect smoke to settle into the lower elevations throughout the night.

The burn is a multiyear project that started in 2019 to reduce hazardous fuels around the Babacomari Ranch. The primary objective of the project is to provide wildfire protection by reducing fuels. The project will also create better forage for cattle and wildlife.

Burn managers expect to target approximately 2,000 acres with a total of 3,200 acres to be treated over the next few years.

DFFM may reschedule or cancel a burn if weather conditions are not ideal or safe.

Burn notifications will be made on the day of ignitions on DFFM’s social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook. Notifications will also be made via Nextdoor and the agency’s mobile phone application.

