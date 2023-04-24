Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Trio of friends win $3M top prize in lottery scratch-off game

The Lucky Three, as the friends are called, bought a ticket while getting groceries at a Giant...
The Lucky Three, as the friends are called, bought a ticket while getting groceries at a Giant Foods in Sterling.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Three friends who make it a habit of playing the lottery together won the $3 million top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s 50X the Money game.

The Lucky Three, as the friends are called, bought a ticket while getting groceries at a Giant Foods in Sterling.

“We always stop and play,” Walter Mendez said.

As he scratched the ticket, he said to Delores Vigil and Juan Carlos Fuentes, “I think we’ve got something!”

The friends chose to take the cash option of $1,875,000 before taxes, split three ways. Each friend took home $625,000 before taxes.

According to the Virginia Lottery, this is the second top prize claimed which means two more remain unclaimed.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson man known for giving haircuts to homeless, spearheading “Blow-Out Bill,” loses fight to...
Tucson man known for giving haircuts to homeless, spearheading “Blow-Out Bill,” loses fight to depression and addiction
There is a heavy police presence at a home near East Sky Castle Way and East King Manor Drive...
Tucson Police investigating murder-suicide
A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
Tucson Police investigating crash involving pedestrian
Authorities investigating crash involving cyclist on First, Prince in Tucson
A jogger in Columbus, Ohio, took video of the plane on fire after he says he heard a loud,...
Bird strike sparks plane engine fire shortly after takeoff

Latest News

Police arrest shooter after he kills another man at Rose State College near Oklahoma City.
Helicopter video shows scene of shooting at Oklahoma college
Jacob Lewis, 20, was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while on the way home from a...
Taylor Swift fan killed by suspected drunk driver while on way home from concert
FILE - A ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park in...
Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Tucker Carlson, Fox News’ most popular host, out at network
U.S. government embassy employees are out of Sudan, says the Biden Administration.
Crisis in Sudan: United States works to get Americans out