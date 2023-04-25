Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

84-year-old man drowns while fishing on the lake, authorities say

An 84-year-old man drowned while fishing on Beaver Dam Lake in Mississippi. The man he was with...
An 84-year-old man drowned while fishing on Beaver Dam Lake in Mississippi. The man he was with was rescued by authorities.(Pixabay)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:44 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUNICA, Miss. (Gray News) – An 84-year-old man died while fishing with another man on Beaver Dam Lake in Mississippi, according to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the fishermen’s sons called authorities around 10 p.m. Monday to report his father and another man had gone fishing and not returned home.

The caller said he had located their vehicle at a boat ramp but was unable to make contact with them.

Several agencies worked together to search for the missing men.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies found 78-year-old Andrew Williams around 1:10 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

A little over an hour later, 84-year-old Willie Taylor was found dead. His body was taken to the Mississippi Crime Lab, pending an autopsy.

Authorities do not suspect foul play. No details were provided on how the men ended up in the water.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
Tucson man known for giving haircuts to homeless, spearheading “Blow-Out Bill,” loses fight to...
Tucson man known for giving haircuts to homeless, spearheading “Blow-Out Bill,” loses fight to depression and addiction
There is a heavy police presence at a home near East Sky Castle Way and East King Manor Drive...
Tucson Police investigating murder-suicide
Man critical after rollover crash in Tucson
Man critical after rollover crash in Tucson
Authorities searching for missing vulnerable adult in Tucson.
UPDATE: Missing vulnerable adult found

Latest News

The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery
Geraldine Tyler's case against Hennepin County is being heard by the Supreme Court.
94-year-old-woman at the center of 5th amendment Supreme Court case
94-year-old-woman at the center of 5th amendment Supreme Court case
FILE - Visitors stand on the west steps of the Colorado state Capitol, Sunday, April 23, 2023,...
Colorado becomes 1st to pass ‘right to repair’ for farmers
President Joe Biden departs after speaking at the North America's Building Trades Union...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’