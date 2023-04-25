Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

ADOT to hold open house on port of entry road study in Douglas

ADOT to hold open house on port of entry road study in Douglas.
ADOT to hold open house on port of entry road study in Douglas.(AZ MVD)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:06 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Arizona Department of Transportation is holding an in-person open house on Thursday, April 27, to share information on a study evaluating alternatives for a connector road from the new Douglas International Port of Entry to State Route 80.

ADOT is conducting the study to recommend a preferred future roadway location and design that can safely accommodate commercial traffic, as no current paved roadway is in place. The study area is about 4.5 miles west of Douglas and the existing Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry in Douglas.

The area is in unincorporated Cochise County and is bounded by SR 80 to the north, the international border with Mexico to the south, Brooks Road to the west and James Ranch Road to the east. Current land uses in the area include commercial, residential and vacant land.

The open house will provide an overview of the study and an opportunity for residents, businesses and other stakeholders to ask questions and provide comments.

The open house is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, at the Douglas Visitor Center, 345 16th St. in Douglas. A brief presentation is scheduled from 5:15 to 5:30 p.m.

The open house materials will be posted online for those who cannot attend the meeting.

For more information and to submit questions or comments, please visit AZDOT.gov/DouglasIPOERoadStudy.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
Tucson man known for giving haircuts to homeless, spearheading “Blow-Out Bill,” loses fight to...
Tucson man known for giving haircuts to homeless, spearheading “Blow-Out Bill,” loses fight to depression and addiction
There is a heavy police presence at a home near East Sky Castle Way and East King Manor Drive...
Tucson Police investigating murder-suicide
Man critical after rollover crash in Tucson
Man critical after rollover crash in Tucson
Authorities searching for missing vulnerable adult in Tucson.
UPDATE: Missing vulnerable adult found

Latest News

Police said Dylan Arrington, 22, is believed to have killed a pastor who stopped to help him...
Police: Escaped detainee shot, killed pastor who stopped to help him after wreck
President Joe Biden departs after speaking at the North America's Building Trades Union...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’
Human smuggling
Homeland Security investigating possible human smuggling operation in Tucson
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2017, file photo, Harry Belafonte attends the 2017 Ripple of Hope...
Harry Belafonte, activist and entertainer, dies at 96