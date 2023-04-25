Advertise
Authorities searching for missing vulnerable adult in Tucson

Authorities searching for missing vulnerable adult in Tucson.(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:49 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing vulnerable adult on Monday, April 24.

Tucson police say 51-year-old Gary Pate was last seen near Broadway and Tucson Blvd.

He is described as 5′6″/200 lbs, bald with hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt and blue jeans.

If you see him, please call 911.

