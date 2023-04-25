Catalina Foothills School District cancels board meeting because of threats

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Catalina Foothills School District Governing Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 25, was canceled because of threats, according to the board president.

Eileen Jackson, president of the board, said the threats made involved violence and acts of intimidation.

A CFSD spokesperson would not confirm the nature of the threats.

The meeting had been scheduled for Tuesday night at Valley View Early Learning Center, 3435 E. Sunrise Drive.

