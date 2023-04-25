Advertise
Catalina Foothills School District cancels board meeting because of threats

The Catalina Foothills School District Governing Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 25, was canceled because of threats according to the board president.(KOLD News 13)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:57 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Catalina Foothills School District Governing Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 25, was canceled because of threats, according to the board president.

Eileen Jackson, president of the board, said the threats made involved violence and acts of intimidation.

A CFSD spokesperson would not confirm the nature of the threats.

The meeting had been scheduled for Tuesday night at Valley View Early Learning Center, 3435 E. Sunrise Drive.

