Cochise County Board of Supervisors votes on new elections director

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted to hire an election director Tuesday, April 25.

Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd voted in favor of hiring Bob Bartelsmeyer.

Supervisor Ann English voted against it.

The vote followed an audience comment session, during which some audience members raised concerns about some previous social media posts made by Bartelsmeyer.

