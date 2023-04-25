Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Red Flag Warning Tuesday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:27 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A passing weather system to our northeast will bring southern Arizona gusty winds Tuesday with high temperatures still running a few degrees above normal. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for portions of Graham, Greenlee, and Cochise Counties from 2 PM to 7 PM. Critical fire weather conditions expected in this area due to wind gusts up to 45 mph and relative humidity dropping to 8-15%. The “coolest” temperatures arrive Wednesday before a warming trend takes us through the rest of the week. A strengthening ridge will send highs well into the 90s for the last weekend of April.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
Tucson man known for giving haircuts to homeless, spearheading “Blow-Out Bill,” loses fight to...
Tucson man known for giving haircuts to homeless, spearheading “Blow-Out Bill,” loses fight to depression and addiction
Man critical after rollover crash in Tucson
Man critical after rollover crash in Tucson
Authorities searching for missing vulnerable adult in Tucson.
UPDATE: Missing vulnerable adult found
There is a heavy police presence at a home near East Sky Castle Way and East King Manor Drive...
Tucson Police investigating murder-suicide

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 24, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Red Flag Warning Tuesday
A brushfire was reported to be burning northeast of North Leslie Canyon and North Davis Ranch...
Brushfire burning in Cochise County north of Douglas
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 24, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 24, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 24, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 24, 2023