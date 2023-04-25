Homeland Security investigating possible human smuggling operation in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Special agents from Homeland Security Investigations responded to a suspected human smuggling operation in Tucson.

Agents responded to the Hilton Tucson East Monday afternoon, April 24.

Tucson Police was there to provide security.

In a statement, Homeland Security says “Yesterday afternoon, special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Tucson, received information regarding a possible human smuggling event involving hostage taking with a threat to life. Based in the information received and through investigative techniques HSI special agents successfully rescued two Mexican nationals who allege they were kidnapped while being smuggled in the United States and were subsequently held for ransom at the Hilton Hotel.”

“During the course of the ongoing investigation, HSI special agents identified several suspects in the alleged kidnapping scheme. As this is an ongoing investigation and federal charges are pending, we are unable to provide names or additional information at this time.”

