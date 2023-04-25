Advertise
Man accused of sexually assaulting woman at Phoenix care facility

He was booked on one count of sexual abuse and one count of sexual assault.
He was booked on one count of sexual abuse and one count of sexual assault.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:23 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman strapped to a bed at a Phoenix care facility over the weekend. On Saturday, investigators arrested 77-year-old Emiliano Fausto at Allegiant Healthcare of Phoenix, near 18th and Van Buren streets.

Court paperwork says the woman was strapped to a bed to sleep and lives in the facility due to “limited brain activity and regular seizures.” Fausto reportedly went into the woman’s room and pulled down his pants. He then took her pants off and began to touch her inappropriately. Fausto got on top of her, and she told him several times to get off, police said. As he was on top of her, investigators said a nurse walked in to check on the victim and saw Fausto. She yelled at him to get off the woman, and he complied. The nurse then noticed Fausto and the woman’s pants were down. Officers arrived, and he was taken into custody at the facility.

Investigators say the victim told detectives that Fausto raped her and touched her. Fausto was also interviewed by police and claimed he heard the woman yell for help, and he noticed her clothes were off, police said. He said the woman told her to come near him, but he left the room. He denied touching the victim and said he was not capable of “doing this thing,” court paperwork states. He was booked on one count of sexual abuse and one count of sexual assault. Police didn’t say if Fausto was an employee at the facility.

Arizona’s Family has contacted Allegiant Healthcare of Phoenix but hasn’t heard back.

