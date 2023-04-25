Pima County supervisors consider options for upgrading 40-year-old jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Jail is 40 years old and is falling apart.

“The facility, in its current condition, is not just unlivable to our inmates, but for me, it’s a disgusting place to work,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told the county board late last year. “It is a horrific work environment.”

The board has to decide whether to repair it, float a bond to fix it, or go to the voters for a jail district excise tax, which is what is used in Maricopa County to fix its jails.

In recent years, bonds haven’t done well in the county, which is likely out of the question. A half-cent sales tax could help raise the estimated repair cost of $350 to $380 million.

Pima County will be watching Cochise County closely because it’s only a few weeks away from a sales tax election to replace its 40-year-old jail.

“We can look to them as an example,” said District 2 Supervisor Dr. Matt Heinz. “I think County Administrator (Jan) Lesher is watching very closely what happens in Cochise County, as we all are.”

13 News took a tour a couple of years ago and saw a crumbling jail.

It’s not just that the infrastructure is falling apart. It’s also the fact that the jail was built in the early 1980s and does not meet the requirements of a modern jail.

“We are in a crisis,” Nanos told the board. “This is not an edge where we’re about to be in a crisis. Today we are in a crisis.”

Modern jails have more to think about than just housing inmates until trial or until they are shipped off to state prisons. Inmates need medical care and mental health care.

“They need to get medications if they need medications, and many of our inmates do need medications and must have those provided,” Heinz said. “All of that has to be seen to by the taxpayer, by the people.”

Lesher has appointed a blue-ribbon committee of former law enforcement and community members to help her find out.

“I’m relying on the blue-ribbon commission to tell me if there’s just a lot of deferred maintenance or we need a new jail in order to provide a new way of doing business, incorporating all the best practices,” she told 13 News in a text message.

Heinz believes either way, going new will cost about the same amount of money, as going new is the best way to get the amenities that a jail needs. Plus, a new jail may help ameliorate some of the issues which have caused the jail to have one of the highest death rates in the country for a county of its size.

“We have a very concerning high jail death rate and that’s something we should not be proud of and I believe this will help with that,” he said. “If that’s something the people in the county want to move forward with.”

