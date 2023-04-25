Search for suspect after teen shot and killed in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is looking for a suspect after a teen died in a shooting at a weekend party.

Police responded to a report of gunshots at a residence in the 3200 block of East 27th Avenue about 4 a.m. Saturday morning, April 22.

Officers determined a male victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Police identified the victim as 16-year-old Estevan Angel Lujan.

He did not survive his injuries.

Detectives determined Lujan was attending a party with other friends and was involved in a verbal argument with another male when shots were fired.

Police say the suspect and several witnesses left the area prior to police arrival.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

