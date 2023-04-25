Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tesla totaled after high-speed crash, driver thrown from vehicle

A driver was critically injured after their Tesla crashed at a high rate of speed in Oregon City, authorities said. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A person was critically injured Sunday after a Tesla they were driving went off the road and crashed in Oregon.

According to the Clackamas Fire Department, the Tesla was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed.

The driver was thrown from the car and suffered critical injuries to their head and chest. They were taken to a hospital by life flight, authorities said.

Officials did not release any further immediate information on what caused the wreck.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
Tucson man known for giving haircuts to homeless, spearheading “Blow-Out Bill,” loses fight to...
Tucson man known for giving haircuts to homeless, spearheading “Blow-Out Bill,” loses fight to depression and addiction
Man critical after rollover crash in Tucson
Man critical after rollover crash in Tucson
Authorities searching for missing vulnerable adult in Tucson.
UPDATE: Missing vulnerable adult found
There is a heavy police presence at a home near East Sky Castle Way and East King Manor Drive...
Tucson Police investigating murder-suicide

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 17, 2019. A...
Proud Boys leader lawyer: Trump to blame for Jan. 6 riot
The Catalina Foothills School District Governing Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 25,...
Catalina Foothills School District cancels board meeting because of threats
Former advice columnist E. Jean Carroll walks into Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, April...
6 men, 3 women chosen as jurors in rape suit against Trump
Authorities are on the scene of a plant explosion in suburban Chicago on Tuesday.
1 dead, 1 injured in blast at Chicago area petroleum plant
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show