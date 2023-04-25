Advertise
UPDATE: Aviation Parkway open again near Palo Verde after incident near South Dodge Boulevard, East 36th Street

Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area near South Dodge Boulevard and East 36th...
Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to the area near South Dodge Boulevard and East 36th Street, resulting in the brief closure of Dodge and Aviation Parkway in the area Tuesday, April 25.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says Aviation Parkway was briefly closed near Palo Verde Road and South Dodge Boulevard was closed east of Palo Verde and north of 42nd Street because of a law enforcement situation.

There are no additional details about the situation near Dodge and East 36th Street that necessitated the street closures.

13 News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as facts are confirmed.

