Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Woman arrested for reportedly attacking TSA officers at Phoenix Sky Harbor

According to TSA, any threat, verbal abuse, or physical violence toward employees could result...
According to TSA, any threat, verbal abuse, or physical violence toward employees could result in criminal penalties and fines up to $13,910.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:33 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three Transportation Security Administration officers were allegedly attacked by a woman going through security at Phoenix Sky Harbor on Tuesday morning.

Police say 19-year-old Makiah Coleman attacked the TSA officers around 6 a.m. at Checkpoint D in Terminal 4. Three TSA officers were injured, and the checkpoint was closed. Phoenix Police were soon called to the airport and arrested Coleman. Two TSA officers involved in the attack were taken to the hospital for injuries but were later released.

Arizona’s Family reached out to TSA and received this statement:

An investigation into the attack is underway. According to TSA, any threat, verbal abuse, or physical violence toward employees could result in criminal penalties and fines up to $13,910.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
Tucson man known for giving haircuts to homeless, spearheading “Blow-Out Bill,” loses fight to...
Tucson man known for giving haircuts to homeless, spearheading “Blow-Out Bill,” loses fight to depression and addiction
There is a heavy police presence at a home near East Sky Castle Way and East King Manor Drive...
Tucson Police investigating murder-suicide
Man critical after rollover crash in Tucson
Man critical after rollover crash in Tucson
Authorities searching for missing vulnerable adult in Tucson.
UPDATE: Missing vulnerable adult found

Latest News

Police said Dylan Arrington, 22, is believed to have killed a pastor who stopped to help him...
Police: Escaped detainee shot, killed pastor who stopped to help him after wreck
ADOT to hold open house on port of entry road study in Douglas.
ADOT to hold open house on port of entry road study in Douglas
President Joe Biden departs after speaking at the North America's Building Trades Union...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’
Human smuggling
Homeland Security investigating possible human smuggling operation in Tucson