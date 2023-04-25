Woman arrested for reportedly attacking TSA officers at Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three Transportation Security Administration officers were allegedly attacked by a woman going through security at Phoenix Sky Harbor on Tuesday morning.

Police say 19-year-old Makiah Coleman attacked the TSA officers around 6 a.m. at Checkpoint D in Terminal 4. Three TSA officers were injured, and the checkpoint was closed. Phoenix Police were soon called to the airport and arrested Coleman. Two TSA officers involved in the attack were taken to the hospital for injuries but were later released.

Arizona’s Family reached out to TSA and received this statement:

“At approximately 5:55 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25, TSA officers working at Checkpoint D in Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport were attacked by a female traveler during the security screening process resulting in the injury of three TSA officers and the closure of the checkpoint. The Phoenix Police Department responded to the security checkpoint and arrested the traveler.” “This unprovoked and brazen physical attack against our employees is unacceptable. We are grateful for our committed workforce and for the role they play in protecting the traveling public every day. Unfortunately, this situation not only resulted in three of our TSA officers being injured, but inconvenienced approximately 450 travelers who had to be redirected to a nearby checkpoint for security screening due to the actions of this traveler. “We continue to monitor the recoveries of the employees involved in this incident and are cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation. TSA will also pursue independent enforcement actions against the traveler.”

An investigation into the attack is underway. According to TSA, any threat, verbal abuse, or physical violence toward employees could result in criminal penalties and fines up to $13,910.

