Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

14-year-old dies after ATV crashes into a tree, sheriff says

Deputies said the girls were not wearing helmets when they were riding the ATV around 6:15 p.m.
Deputies said the girls were not wearing helmets when they were riding the ATV around 6:15 p.m.(MGN)
By Ken Daley and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:41 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – A 14-year-old girl died after crashing an all-terrain vehicle into a tree Tuesday, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Another 14-year-old girl was injured in the accident. She was taken to the hospital, but the severity of her injuries was not disclosed.

Deputies said the girls were not wearing helmets when they were riding the ATV around 6:15 p.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, they failed to negotiate a curve, hit a tree and were both thrown from the ATV.

“This is any parent’s worst nightmare,” Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement. “Whenever a child is involved in a tragic accident, it really hits home and affects everyone involved. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of both girls.”

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery
According to the board president, the Catalina Foothills School District Governing Board...
Catalina Foothills School District cancels board meeting because of threats
Crime scene tape
Search for suspect after teen shot and killed in Tucson
Human smuggling
Homeland Security investigating possible human smuggling operation in Tucson
Govenor Katie Hobbs Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Cross-Border Electric Truck Pilot Program.
Governor Katie Hobbs announces first-of-its-kind Cross-Border Electric Truck Pilot Program

Latest News

The transgender lawmaker was silenced in the Montana House for comments against a bill to ban...
Montana transgender lawmaker faces crucial vote by legislature
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
McCarthy struggles for debt bill votes, makes late changes
FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
UK blocks Microsoft’s Activision deal over competition fears
FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Fate of Oklahoma death row inmate rests with parole board