FBI releases report on active shooter incidents

The FBI report “Active Shooter Incidents in the United States in 2022″ is the result of the Investigative Assistance for Violent Crimes Act of 2012, which was signed into law by President Obama.

It is intended to help law enforcement understand the levels of threats to better deal with active shooter incidents.

The report designated 50 active shooter incidents in 2022.

The FBI defines an active shooter “as one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area.”

The FBI says “the active aspect of the definition implies the ongoing nature of an incident and the potential for a response to impact the outcome.”

The report shows a decrease incidents from 2021 when the FBI says there were 61.

The 50 incidents happened across 25 states and the District of Columbia.

The month with the highest number of of active shooter incidents was May, when there were nine.

Texas had the most incidents in 2022 with six. Arizona, Florida, Michigan, and New York each had three.

Other statistics released in the FBI report showed the following:

100 people were killed and 213 were wounded.

One law enforcement officer was killed and 21 were wounded.

Sunday had the highest number of incidents with 12.

47 of the 50 shooters were male.

Shooters ranged in age from 15 to 70-years-old.

In nearly half of the incidents, the shooter had a known connection to the location.

