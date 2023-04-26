FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Coolest day of the week

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Behind yesterday’s Red Flag Warning, temperatures will cool off a few degrees today – topping out much closer to our climate normals. This “cool”-down will be short lived, as a ridge of high pressure builds into the region for the rest of the week. This ridge will cause temperatures to heat back into the 90s beginning Thursday with gradual warming through the weekend. Pattern change arrives early to mid next week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°. Breezy.

