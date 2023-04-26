Honor Flight Southern Arizona Flight 32 returns home

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Nearly 70 veterans were greeted by a surprise homecoming of almost 200 people cheering, waving flags and holding posters at Tucson International Airport.

These veterans were a part of the 32nd Honor Flight Southern Arizona.

“It was really fantastic. Three days of overwhelming emotion, sightseeing and seeing how grateful they are,” Vietnam veteran Kenn Block said as he pointed to the crowd around him.

For veterans coming off the plane there was a mix of smiles and tears as people welcomed them home and thanked them for their service. And for the veterans, especially those who served in Vietnam, they were grateful for the greeting.

“The trip was fantastic. I loved all those monuments and I loved all the people I was with and the treatment that I got. And best of all, we never had a parade when we got back from Vietnam but here it is,” Oscar Gomez said.

Honor Flights fly World War II, Korea and Vietnam veterans to Washington D.C. to visit their respective memorials at no cost to them. This honor flight was co-sponsored by the Daughters of the American Revolution in Arizona. Over 3,000 members raised thousands of dollars to enable these veterans to go on this trip, while also providing goodie bags for the flight.

This flight was made up of 50 Vietnam War Veterans, 14 Korean War Veterans and two World War II veterans.

World War II veterans Ray Groves, 98, and David Mark, 100, were happy to finally see their memorial.

“We came through one time when they were building it, but we have never seen it finished,” Groves said.

Mark said he was grateful to experience this trip among fellow veterans.

“It was terrific being with other veterans,” he said. “Everybody’s associated and helping everybody. Helping each other as much as we could. It was wonderful seeing all the other veterans most of them not as old as I am.”

And while they were glad to see their memorials, they were also thankful for the new friendships.

“You know it was a very friendly trip and we met some good friends, like we did when I was in service back in 1969. And now it happened again, and it is a good thing. And I met a lot of good people and I hope it happens again,” Vietnam veteran Fred Tapia said.

If you are or know of a World War II, Korea or Vietnam Veteran who is interested in being a part of an Honor Flight, you can visit the Honor Flight Southern Arizona website for more information here.

