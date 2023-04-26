It’s time to get your car ready for hot temps

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As temperatures get closer to the triple digits of the summer months, you’ll want to make sure your car is ready for the heat.

A mechanic tells 13 News that it’s very important that people don’t skip out on car service as temps heat up otherwise they could pay for it with costly repairs.

The most important for many is the air conditioning, as it should be coming out at 45 degrees when at full blast. To see well it’s running you can place a kitchen thermometer in the vent.

If the air coming out isn’t that cold, the cabin air filter may need to be cleaned or the air conditioner may need to be recharged.

The summer heat is tough on car batteries, so make sure that’s fully charged. Make sure your fluids are topped off, and while you may want to check out your car yourself, I’m told it’s better to get it looked at by a professional.

”When you drive by a car that’s having car trouble all the time, those are the folks who didn’t get their car checked out in most cases,” Klipper Automotive owner John Klippstein said. “Having your maintenance schedule up to date, being sure that your fluids are topped off and that you’re prepared for this summer heat is really the most important. Proactive behavior outperforms negligent behavior.”

The tires need to be at different pressures for different times of the year. You can read the recommended PSI inside the door frame of the driver’s door.

With how hot roads can get during the summer, you’ll want to make sure they’re right so you can avoid a blowout.

