Motion to change judge in Clements retrial denied

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Lawyers for Christopher Clements were in a Pima County courtroom arguing for a new judge Wednesday, April 26.

The motion to change judges was ultimately denied, so Pima County Superior Court Judge James Marner will preside over Clements’ retrial for the kidnapping and killing of Isabel Celis.

Clements’ attorney, Eric Kessler, filed the motion to remove Marner from the case.

According to the motion, “the assigned judge’s interest or prejudice would prevent a fair and impartial hearing or trial.”

In March, Marner declared a mistrial in Clements’ original trial for Celis’ death.

On Wednesday, Kessler cited an AZ Family report that revealed that Marner consoled jurors who voted for conviction, telling them, “Clements will still have to spend the rest of his life behind bars.”

Clements is serving a life sentence in prison after being convicted of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the 2014 death of 13-year-old Maribel Gonzalez.

Celis was 6 years old when she went missing in 2012. Her body was found near Trico and West Avra Valley roads in 2017. Gonzalez’s body was found in the same area days after she disappeared.

Clements, who is in Maricopa County, was not present for Wednesday’s hearing.

