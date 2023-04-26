Rental prices stabilize in Arizona, evictions drop

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Rents have stabilized in Arizona. After two years of shocking rent increases, as much as 38%, things have changed for the time being.

“The analogy I like to use is that you know, we’ve stopped the bleeding, but the patient is still in critical condition,” said Jon Leckie, a research analyst for Rent.

In the past year, rent prices have nearly flatlined in Tucson. They are still at 5% to 7%, but two years ago, the increase was 31%. “I think Tucson is a little high, higher than I’d like to see,” Leckie said. “You’d like to see something between 2% and 4%, that’s probably about normal.”

Tucson has a hard time getting to normal because it’s still a popular destination. People are moving here because jobs are plentiful and rents are still pretty cheap, making it an attractive mix.

“Inbound migration has really remained strong throughout the year and so that, I think, is a big part of what’s continued to push up rent prices in Tucson,” he said.

The median price for rent in Phoenix is $2088, whereas in Tucson, it’s $1197.

Still, in some places across the country, rent prices have more than stabilized and dropped slightly from the peak last summer.

“It dipped about a half of a percent,” Leckie said. “That’s the first time in 36 months where prices dropped on a yearly basis.”

That stabilized rental market helps in many ways, not the least of which in the evictions market.

The number of eviction filings shown here in Pima County has stabilized significantly since the beginning of the year:

Jan-1271

Feb-1009

March-1045

April-505 (3 weeks)

We’re “hovering around a thousand filings per month compared to where we were before the pandemic,” said Andrew Flagg, the Chief of Workforce Development for Pima County. “I think we saw years where there were 16,000, 14-16,000 thousand eviction filings in a year.”

Pima County may see fewer than 12,000 this year.

The drop in evictions may be related to the leveling out of rental prices since both seemed to have happened simultaneously post-pandemic but there is no data to support that, only street chatter.

“We hear less about rent increases being a driver for why folks are being evicted and potentially going into homelessness,” Flagg said.

While Flagg says there may be a connection, he’s not ready to say definitely yes.

But it does show the cascading effect of higher rent prices. Some families spend half their income on housing, so a bump in rent can be devastating.

The higher the rent, the more evictions, and the more evictions, the more homeless.

It appears that trend has softened for the time being. The challenge is to keep it that way.

