Tucson hit and run suspect turns himself in

The suspect vehicle is a white 2018 to 2023 Chevrolet Colorado with black side mirrors.
The suspect vehicle is a white 2018 to 2023 Chevrolet Colorado with black side mirrors.(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:54 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police says the driver accused of being involved in a hit and run crash involving a young girl has turned himself in.

The crash happened April 20.

That’s when Tucson Police says the girl was hit while riding her scooter near East Benson Highway and South Palo Verde Road.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the driver, 54-year-old Christopher Allen Mills, turned himself in and was booked into Pima County Jail on a felony charge of hit and run with serious physical injury.

