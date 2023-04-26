Tucson hit and run suspect turns himself in

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police says the driver accused of being involved in a hit and run crash involving a young girl has turned himself in.

The crash happened April 20.

That’s when Tucson Police says the girl was hit while riding her scooter near East Benson Highway and South Palo Verde Road.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the driver, 54-year-old Christopher Allen Mills, turned himself in and was booked into Pima County Jail on a felony charge of hit and run with serious physical injury.

