Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

5 school staffers charged after boy told to eat own vomit

Prosecutors charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg,...
Prosecutors charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg, Indiana, with neglect. They and three other staffers have been charged with failure to report the incident.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (AP) - Five staff members at a suburban Indianapolis school have been charged with neglect or failure to report neglect after a 7-year-old special education student was told to eat his own vomit.

The Hendricks County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday charged a teacher and instructional aide at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg with neglect and they as well as a second teacher, a second aide and a behavioral technician have been charged with failure to report the incident.

The teacher charged with neglect told the student during lunch that if he vomited, he would need to eat whatever he threw up, Brownsburg police said. The child vomited on a tray provided by the second teacher, and the aide charged with neglect then gave the child a spoon, police said.

The boy ate some of the vomit, then used paper towels to clean up what remained, police said. The alleged incident occurred in February.

The Brownsburg Community School Corp. said it learned of the incident on April 12 and removed the five staffers from contact with students and placed them on administrative leave.

Superintendent Jim Snapp said in a statement, “We are deeply saddened by the actions of these staff members and will work in conjunction with our local law enforcement as they move forward with possible criminal charges.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Allen Mills, 54, is facing a felony charge of hit-and-run after allegedly hitting a...
Tucson hit-and-run suspect turns himself in
Human smuggling
Homeland Security investigating possible human smuggling operation in Tucson
The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery
According to the board president, the Catalina Foothills School District Governing Board...
Catalina Foothills School District cancels board meeting because of threats
Crime scene tape
Search for suspect after teen shot and killed in Tucson

Latest News

The New COVID-19 variant comes with pink eyes.
New Covid-19 variant Arcturus could cause pink eye
FILE - Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the...
Judge puts Missouri rule limiting transgender care on hold
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Federalist Society Executive Branch Review...
Appeals court rejects Trump effort to block Pence testimony
The seal for the United States Department of Justice is displayed on a lectern before a news...
US sues Tennessee over ban on care for transgender youth