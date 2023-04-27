Arizona Democrat representative caught hiding Bibles apologizes for actions

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The state representative caught swiping and hiding Bibles in the House’s members-only lounge apologized Wednesday for her actions. “I recognize that my actions could have been seen as something less than playful and offensive, and for those of you I have offended, I deeply apologize. That was never the intent,” said Democratic Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton.

Stahl Hamilton addressed the House floor about her actions that were brought to light this week. “Members, I stand here today wanting to acknowledge the offense committee by my actions of hiding Bibles in the members’ lounge,” she explained.

After Bibles went missing within the state rep lounge, a camera was set up to catch the culprit. That’s when rep Stahl Hamilton, who is also a Presbyterian minister, was caught red-handed. She was seen swiping and hiding the books in odd places like a fridge and under a seat cushion. “The intent was never to be destructive, to never desecrate or to offend,” she said.

The state rep initially dodged answering Arizona’s Family questions multiple times Tuesday. Eventually, she told Arizona’s Family the move was playful commentary on the separation of church and state and that she doesn’t have an issue with the Bible. “I acknowledge that a conversation about the separation of church and state should have begun with a conversation. And for that, I apologize,” said Stahl Hamilton.

She ended her apology by saying she respects people of all faiths and those who choose not to have one. “I hold scripture very dear to my heart; it is what guides me. It is what shapes and informs the decisions that I make,” she said.

As of Wednesday, no complaints have been filed against the state rep. The room where this incident happened is reserved for only representatives and their staff. All guests need to be escorted while in there.

