Arizona lawmakers pass HB 2456 keeping Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind open, for now

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona School for the Deaf and Blind will remain open for now, after Arizona lawmakers approve HB 2456.

The bill was originally written to extend this school’s operations for eight years, but when it went to the Senate, it was amended to decrease the school’s continuation to only two years.

Today, they voted on that final bill after an amendment by Republican Senator Ken Bennett of Prescott proposed a four-year continuation.

“We are disappointed that we didn’t get the eight years, but we are happy on the other hand that we’re not getting two,” said Oran Tkatchov, Acting Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction.

Several lawmakers supported ASDB and said they will push for a full eight-year continuation next year.

“This school has been serving the children of Arizona since statehood, and I think we owe it to these children to continue their school,” said Rep. Jennifer Pawlik (D.)

Rep. Laura Terech said the process has been frustrating and disappointing.

“Arizona school for the deaf and blind is an integral part of our state and our community. I find what has happened with this bill to be incredibly frustrating and disappointing. Including a lack of an interpreter in the room when this bill was being debated a few weeks ago,” said Terech.

Tkatchov said an 8-year continuation is vital for student and teacher success.

“We need our parents and our community that we’re going to be here and we have plenty of time to put things in place. No parent wants to put their child into a school that in two years it could close down,” said Tkatchov. “Our recruitment efforts are nationwide. The people we hire here are specialists. We try to find them within Arizona but we have to look everywhere. Arizona is first in the nation when it comes to a teacher shortage and we’re looking for specialists on top of that… it’s hard to recruit people when in another two years we might not exist.”

The ASDB serves approximately 2,100 students across the state, which make up about 85% of the state’s deaf and blind youth population.

Leaders say that if it weren’t for the community and lawmakers speaking out, thousands of children across the state would feel the consequences.

“For everybody who came down to the legislator. For everybody that testified, everybody that wrote emails or sent letters. I’m at a loss of words. It couldn’t happen without your support as we move forward for the next 4 years that will hopefully lead to the next 100 years of our existence,” said Tkatchov.

Now that bill heads to the Governor’s desk for final approval.

