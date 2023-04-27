Advertise
Authorities investigating shooting at Tucson park

Shooting at Tucson park
Shooting at Tucson park(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:21 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department responded to a shooting at Mirasol Park at 1100 East Silverlake Road on Thursday, April 27.

Tucson police confirm one person was shot, but the injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say everyone involved in the incident has been located and accounted for.

Authorities also confirm that another incident at Circle K at 3450 South Kino, where several TPD officers were present and a crime tape scene around a vehicle, is connected to the park shooting.

Officers are on both scenes investigating the incident.

