Authorities investigating shooting at Tucson park

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department responded to a shooting at Mirasol Park at 1100 East Silverlake Road on Thursday, April 27.

Tucson police confirm one person was shot, but the injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say everyone involved in the incident has been located and accounted for.

Authorities also confirm that another incident at Circle K at 3450 South Kino, where several TPD officers were present and a crime tape scene around a vehicle, is connected to the park shooting.

Officers are on both scenes investigating the incident.

