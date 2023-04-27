Crew sealed inside pressured habitat in Biosphere 2 to study space

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A big day for space as researchers took the next step to prepare to send people to the cosmos. This is thanks to a new research study at the University of Arizona’s Biosphere 2.

A four-person crew will spend the next six days inside a pressurized habitat. It’s a joint project between the University, Paragon, and NASA to study how humans can live and work in space. It’s also the first time in 32 years that something like this has been done at the research facility.

Director of Research for SAM Kai Staats said this mission is vital as researchers continue to study how to send humans to space.

“In order for our species to become interplanetary, before we move to the moon and to Mars and beyond we have to learn how to live within sealed spaces,” he said.

The pressurized habitat features a workshop, a common area, a kitchenette, and sleeping quarters. There’s also a greenhouse that includes hydroponic growing environments for food, like lettuce. The greenhouse features controlled lighting, humidity, heating and cooling. A carbon dioxide scrubber and life support system will provide clean air for the crew.

There’s also an airlock that leads to a half-acre Mars yard where the crew will test pressure suits, rovers and drones. This is similar to those that might be used on the rugged terrain of the moon or Mars.

The goals for SAM are to continue to maintain these crops in that pressurized environment. Cassandra Klos, the Commander and crew photographer, said along with both group and individual research projects, they’ll also work to sustain the habitat.

“This is a pressurized habitat, which means that is a constant thing that we need to be checking to make sure that we are in this simulation properly,” Kloss said. This includes tracking CO2 and other metrics to see if this is a viable place for humans to live.

“All of the research that is collected through our individual projects and through our group projects, through the projects that Kai and his team are keeping track of as well, builds a database of information for us for how humans are going to end up in the cosmos,” she continued.

Eiman Jahangir, the Medical Officer on board, said he’ll be looking at the crew living in a confined space and how stressful that can be over a long period of time.

“You really are doing real science. And really applicable research,” Jahangir said. “I think there’s some stigma that this is people dressing up and playing astronaut. It really is not. All of us come here with a very set research protocol with plans.”

Jahangir and the crew said coming out and learning just one thing is a success and hope to take their research far beyond the SAM.

The crew will have contact with the outside world via email to communicate to their team how everything is going inside.

A second five-day mission is already scheduled for May 10th.

