FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warming trend through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The “cool”-down we experienced Wednesday comes to an end as a ridge of high pressure builds into the region for the rest of the week. This ridge will cause temperatures to heat back into the 90s beginning today with gradual warming through the weekend. The heat peaks on Sunday with highs in the upper 90s! Pattern change arrives early to mid next week.

Gusty winds return Friday with very low relative humidity across southern Arizona. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM Friday primarily east and south of Tucson. This watch will likely be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 90°. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

