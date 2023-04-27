Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

UPDATE: Heavy police presence cleared near Grant, Silverbell

Heavy police presence near Grant, Silverbell in Tucson.
Heavy police presence near Grant, Silverbell in Tucson.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:18 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department was called to the 2400 block of West Silver Arrow Drive area about an assault suspect on Thursday, April 27.

A 13 News photographer on the scene said the incident is clearing after SWAT was there with guns drawn and all of Silver Arrow Drive was closed.

The TPD said there have been no injuries reported.

Tucson police have not released further information.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Allen Mills, 54, is facing a felony charge of hit-and-run after allegedly hitting a...
Tucson hit-and-run suspect turns himself in
Human smuggling
Homeland Security investigating possible human smuggling operation in Tucson
Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder
ELEMENT: FBI Seal - Current Logo as of 2/2023
FBI releases report on active shooter incidents
Undated still from crime scene in Colorado Springs.
Police: 13-year-old girl attacks firefighter with knife, charged with assault

Latest News

WNBA basketball player Brittney Griner fights back tears at a news conference, Thursday, April...
Brittney Griner gets emotional discussing Russian detainment
Oro Valley Police increasing patrols near school after suspicious person
TFD recruiting for its 2024 fire academy.
TFD recruiting for its 2024 fire academy
Police say the four suspects robbed an Circle K employee at gunpoint at 1735 W. Speedway...
Tucson police asking for help locating armed robbery suspects