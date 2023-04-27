UPDATE: Heavy police presence cleared near Grant, Silverbell

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department was called to the 2400 block of West Silver Arrow Drive area about an assault suspect on Thursday, April 27.

A 13 News photographer on the scene said the incident is clearing after SWAT was there with guns drawn and all of Silver Arrow Drive was closed.

The TPD said there have been no injuries reported.

Tucson police have not released further information.

