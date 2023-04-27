Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Talking Trash
Business Directory
70th Anniversary
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says

Devin Simpson remains at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after he had to be flown there from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Covington on April 21.
By Kendall Hyde and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:25 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WRIGHT, Ky. (WXIX/Gray News) - A Northern Kentucky family says their loved one was placed on life support at the hospital after he was allegedly hit over the head and beaten until he fell unconscious.

Devin Simpson was placed on life support at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was flown there Friday from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Covington, Kentucky.

Angie Barrett, Simpson’s mother, told WXIX that Friday morning, her son was at someone’s house when he was hit over the head with an unknown object while trying to break up a fight between a man and a woman.

“My son stood up to try to stop the altercation, and he essentially got hit with something,” Barrett said. “We’re not clear yet exactly what it is.”

The mother said the blow to Simpson’s head was so severe it caused him to suffer an aneurysm, a broken clavicle and a black eye.

The family said after the man hit Simpson over the head with the object, he stomped on Simpson’s chest, head and neck so hard that it burst his carotid artery.

After arriving at the hospital in Cincinnati, Simpson suffered several strokes and needed half of his skull removed to reduce the swelling around his brain, according to his family.

“There’s no normalcy after this until something is done. I’m looking over my shoulder at all times, waiting to see this guy or waiting to hear a call about this guy getting caught,” a family member said.

Police have not said if they are investigating the assault Simpson’s family claims happened.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Allen Mills, 54, is facing a felony charge of hit-and-run after allegedly hitting a...
Tucson hit-and-run suspect turns himself in
Human smuggling
Homeland Security investigating possible human smuggling operation in Tucson
The 30-year-old suspect is charged with homicide while engaged in a robbery in addition to a...
Sheriff: Uber Eats driver killed, dismembered during delivery
According to the board president, the Catalina Foothills School District Governing Board...
Catalina Foothills School District cancels board meeting because of threats
Crime scene tape
Search for suspect after teen shot and killed in Tucson

Latest News

How to see the Northern Lights in Southern Arizona.
How to see the Northern Lights in Southern Arizona
15th annual Agave Heritage Festival
15th annual Agave Heritage Festival takes place this weekend
Richard Glossip has long maintained his innocence in the 1997 killing of his former boss, Barry...
Okla. pardon board votes against recommending clemency for death row inmate
Stahl Hamilton addressed the House floor about her actions that were brought to light this week.
Arizona Democrat representative caught hiding Bibles apologizes for actions