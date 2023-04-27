Advertise
Oro Valley Police increasing patrols near school after suspicious person

By 13 News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Oro Valley Police officers will increase patrols around a school after reports of a suspicious person at one of the bus stops.

It happened around Painted Sky Elementary School near Masopalomas and Verese Way.

In a letter to parents, school officials say “Students reported that a silver sedan stopped at their bus stop. The driver was a middle-aged man with grayish blonde hair and asked them their names.

Once at school, the incident was reported to Officer Greg. Officer Greg has taken care of the report and notified the Oro Valley Police Department.”

Oro Valley Police says no crime was committed and no students were harmed.

They remind students and parents to call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

They also say to keep themselves safe, students should:

  • Never approach a car or get in a vehicle if you do not know the driver.
  • Stay more than their arm’s length away.
  • Never give your name or respond in conversation to a stranger.
  • Travel with a buddy. Do not walk alone.
  • Don’t go anywhere with someone you don’t know.
  • Trust your instincts. If something doesn’t feel right, seek help immediately.

