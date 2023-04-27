Ruthrauff Road is closed east of I-10 because of downed utility lines

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has closed Ruthrauff Road east of I-10 because of downed utility lines Thursday, April 27.

According to PCSD, the downed lines are the result of a single-vehicle crash between North Maryvale and Kain avenues.

The Tucson Electric Power outage map showed a brief outage in the area that affected about 1,800 customers. However, power has been restored to about 1,200. TEP has not yet confirmed that the outage is directly related to the downed lines.

There is no information available about the condition of the driver or anyone else who may have been involved.

